Denys Krasnikov is a senior editor at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post from 2015 to 2021, first as a tech reporter, later taking the business editor role. Denys worked for Forbes Ukraine as an editor from 2021-2022. He studied journalism at the Baltic Film and Media School in Estonia and at the Zaporizhizha National University in Ukraine.

Contact email: d.krasnikov@kyivindependent.com