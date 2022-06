Daryna Shevchenko is the CEO of the Kyiv Independent. Daryna has 10 years experience as a media manager, trainer and media consultant. After working at Kyiv Post, she became the executive director of Media Development Foundation, ran the investigative journalism department at TV channel ZIK and worked as executive producer of award-winning investigative media Slidstvo.Info before joining Jnomics Media consultancy as Partner.

Contact email: shevchenko.mdf@gmail.com