opinion

As the world looks away, Ukraine’s journalists are stepping up to tell the story themselves

Ukraine’s story must be told — and the world needs to hear it from those living it.

April 15, 2025 9:43 PM 3 min read
Students of the Kyiv Independent J-School training course for journalists in 2024. (The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine's story must be told — and the world needs to hear it from those living it.

April 15, 2025 9:43 PM
Daryna Shevchenko
Daryna Shevchenko
CEO of the Kyiv Independent
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine drags into its fourth year — leaving behind more destruction, more death, and deeper trauma — the global conversation is shifting. The world’s leading democracies are preoccupied with their own internal crises, some slipping toward authoritarianism, others consumed by political division. As global attention drifts elsewhere, Ukraine’s story is once again being pushed to the sidelines.

We cannot let that happen.

At The Kyiv Independent, we’re working to ensure Ukraine is seen and heard — truthfully, independently, and powerfully. But we know we cannot, and should not, be the only voice. That’s why we launched the Kyiv Independent J-School — and why we brought it back this year for a second round, now expanded to include not only journalists, but media managers as well.

Our mission is simple: to equip more Ukrainian media professionals with the skills, experience, and confidence to speak to a global audience — and be heard.

As grateful as we are to our international colleagues for telling Ukraine’s story, Ukraine needs Ukrainian voices — informed by context, rooted in reality, reporting from the ground in real time. It needs local journalists who understand their communities and the stakes of this war in a way no one else ever could.

What many of them lack, however, is the knowledge and tools to communicate those stories effectively in English — to reach readers and viewers around the world. That’s where the Kyiv Independent J-School comes in.

Many Ukrainian media outlets have made efforts to translate their coverage into English, but direct translation — without proper context or adaptation — can confuse or mislead international readers. That’s why one of our core goals is teaching the difference between translating the news and reporting it.

We train Ukrainian journalists to frame local events for a global audience — without losing meaning or nuance. We focus on clear, compelling English-language journalism that bridges the gap between what’s happening here and what the world needs to understand.

And it’s not just about journalists. Strong journalism needs strong leadership. That’s why this year’s J-School includes a dedicated track for media managers — because resilient, independent newsrooms require more than talent. They need strategy, structure, and the capacity to grow sustainably under pressure.

The Kyiv Independent J-School 2.0 training program for media professionals in 2024. (The Kyiv Independent)

Too often, university programs in international journalism here in Ukraine are purely theoretical. They don’t prepare students for the real challenges of reporting for global audiences — especially in wartime. We’re changing that by offering practical, hands-on training built on real-world experience — the kind our team at The Kyiv Independent has gained by covering the war in English for millions of readers worldwide.

We believe Ukraine’s media landscape is stronger than it has ever been. Journalists here have stepped up in remarkable ways since the full-scale invasion began. But to keep going — and to keep growing — we need to invest in one another. We need to share what we’ve learned and build something that lasts beyond the war.

Above all, we believe professional collaboration and strong leadership are what will make Ukraine’s media resilient in the face of global instability.

Holding the school for a second consecutive year is part of a bigger commitment: growing Ukraine’s media industry from within, by equipping journalists and media managers with the practical tools to speak to the world and stand strong in times of crisis.

If Ukraine’s story is to be told accurately and powerfully, it must be told by those who live it. But they can’t do it alone.

We call on international media experts to contribute their knowledge — and on global funders to step up. Support is urgently needed not just for training initiatives like ours, but to help sustain the operations of local publishers now struggling to survive amid the U.S. aid freeze.

Strengthening Ukraine’s media today means protecting the truth for years to come.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Daryna Shevchenko
Daryna Shevchenko
CEO of the Kyiv Independent
Daryna Shevchenko is the CEO of the Kyiv Independent. Daryna has 10 years experience as a media manager, trainer and media consultant. After working at Kyiv Post, she became the executive director of Media Development Foundation, ran the investigative journalism department at TV channel ZIK and worked as executive producer of award-winning investigative media Slidstvo.Info before joining Jnomics Media consultancy as Partner.Read more

