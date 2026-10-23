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Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats, Moscow vows response

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by Martin Fornusek
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats, Moscow vows response
Austrian police stand guard in front of the Russian Embassy on July 7, 2020, in Vienna, Austria (Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images)

Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats for security reasons, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 23, as reported by the DPA news agency.

Three members of the Russian Embassy, as well as a Russian delegate at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) responsible for military security and arms control, "carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," the ministry said.

Vienna hosts major international institutions like the OSCE or U.N. agencies, making it a popular target of Russian spies.

With the latest step, Austria has expelled 18 Russian diplomats since 2020. Other European countries have taken similar measures due to growing concerns about Russian espionage amid the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that an "inevitable" response will follow, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Austria previously expelled three staff members of the Russian Embassy in May over suspected signals intelligence activities in the EU country's capital.

Although neutral, Austria has joined international and EU sanctions against Russia while providing financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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Friday, October 23
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats, Moscow vows response.

Three members of the Russian Embassy, as well as a Russian delegate at the OSCE responsible for military security and arms control, "carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," Austria's Foreign Ministry said.

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