Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats, Moscow vows response.

Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats for security reasons, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 23, as reported by the DPA news agency.

Three members of the Russian Embassy, as well as a Russian delegate at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) responsible for military security and arms control, "carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," the ministry said.

Vienna hosts major international institutions like the OSCE or U.N. agencies, making it a popular target of Russian spies.

With the latest step, Austria has expelled 18 Russian diplomats since 2020. Other European countries have taken similar measures due to growing concerns about Russian espionage amid the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that an "inevitable" response will follow, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Austria previously expelled three staff members of the Russian Embassy in May over suspected signals intelligence activities in the EU country's capital.

Although neutral, Austria has joined international and EU sanctions against Russia while providing financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.