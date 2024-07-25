Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 30 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least four civilians and injured at least 30, regional authorities reported early on July 25.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 25 of the 38 Russian Shahed-type drones over Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts, while three other drones were lost after crossing the border into Romania, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Some of the drones targeted the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast, which lies near the Romanian border and hosts Danube River ports.

Two people were injured when drone debris fell on a house; one of them was hospitalized, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. A fire broke out in an administrative building but was promptly extinguished.

This is the second drone attack against the area in two days. The Romanian Air Force scrambled its F-16 fighter jets on July 24 while the country's military announced a search for possible crashed drones on its territory.

Bucharest is yet to react to the reports of Russian drones entering their airspace on July 25.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed, and 19 were injured over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russia struck the town of Lozova with an Iskander missile around midday on July 24, killing three people and injuring six, the governor said.

Twelve civilians were reported injured during multiple missile and bombing strikes against Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts on July 24.

Early in the morning on July 25, a man was injured when Russia bombed the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Syniehubov said.

Three civilians were injured during attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The casualties were reported in Chasiv Yar, Mykolaivka, and Hrodivka.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured six, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Three high-rise buildings, 17 houses, gas pipelines, and other property were reported as damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.