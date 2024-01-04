Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 4, 2024 12:10 PM 2 min read
Mykolaiv Oblast firefighters putting out fires caused by Russian attacks on Jan. 4, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least nine, regional officials reported early on Jan. 4.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.

Russian forces launched a missile attack against the center of Kurakhovo around midnight, damaging a kindergarten, a school, a clinic, a cafe, and several multi-story buildings, according to officials.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day killed two people and injured one, regional officials reported

A man was killed in an attack against the village of Sadove, and a woman was killed in Novotiahynka, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 68-year-old woman was injured in an artillery strike against the town of Novovorontsovka, the regional military administration reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia launched a missile attack against the town of Snihurivka, hitting a private enterprise and damaging several houses, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Four people were injured as a result of the attack, including an underage girl, the governor noted.

Moscow's troops carried out artillery attacks against the Velyka-Pysarivka community in Sumy Oblast, injuring one civilian, the regional military administration reported.

Two Shahed "kamikaze" drones were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight, the Air Force said.

The Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
