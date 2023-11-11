Russian attacks kill 4, injure 15 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked at least 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least four people and injuring at least 15 others, local officials reported early on Nov. 11.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes on Nikopol killed a woman and injured a man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured one person in Yantarne, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured eight others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strikes targeted residential areas of the oblast, as well as a humanitarian aid distribution point and a factory in the Beryslav district, the official added.

In Luhansk Oblast, a woman was injured in a Russian strike on Nevske, Governor Artem Lysohor said. The resident fell and broke her leg during the attack, he clarified.

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with missiles and Shahed attack drones, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Three people were injured in an attack on a recreational resort, and a 96-year-old woman was hospitalized, according to the governor.

Russia also targeted port infrastructure in the oblast but inflicted no casualties, the official added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 48-year-old man was killed, and his 44-year-old wife was injured and hospitalized following a Russian attack on Mala Tokmachka, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.