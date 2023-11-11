Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 15 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 11, 2023 12:16 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on Nov. 10-11, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked at least 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least four people and injuring at least 15 others, local officials reported early on Nov. 11.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes on Nikopol killed a woman and injured a man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured one person in Yantarne, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured eight others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strikes targeted residential areas of the oblast, as well as a humanitarian aid distribution point and a factory in the Beryslav district, the official added.

In Luhansk Oblast, a woman was injured in a Russian strike on Nevske, Governor Artem Lysohor said. The resident fell and broke her leg during the attack, he clarified.

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with missiles and Shahed attack drones, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Three people were injured in an attack on a recreational resort, and a 96-year-old woman was hospitalized, according to the governor.

Russia also targeted port infrastructure in the oblast but inflicted no casualties, the official added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 48-year-old man was killed, and his 44-year-old wife was injured and hospitalized following a Russian attack on Mala Tokmachka, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Official: Russian ballistic missile downed on approach to Kyiv
Russian forces launched a ballistic missile at Kyiv early on Nov. 11, but it was shot down by Ukrainian defenses on the approach toward the capital, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.