Assistant Editor for National Desk

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill an assistant editor position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today it’s a team of around 90 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Providing guidance to reporters as they develop stories;

Editing news stories and features for the Kyiv Independent;

Coming up with exclusive story ideas;

Participating in the forward planning of content production in different formats (including text, video and audio);

Editing and uploading news feed updates;

Providing creative input for commercial production upon request.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Native or strong command of Ukrainian language (being able to read and understand news reports and original news sources in Ukrainian);

Full understanding of Western news style, in terms of language and story structure;

Experience working as an editor for online publications;

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Ability to work under pressure, to tight deadlines and with rigorous accuracy;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Experience working with various social media platforms and understanding of audience engagement tools and methods will be considered an advantage;

A strong devotion to our values and journalism standards.

We offer:

Market level compensation;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

A young and highly motivated team;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.