Ambassadors from EU, Israel visit Vinnytsia after Russian strike.

Twenty diplomats from EU countries and Israel visited Vinnytsia, where 24 civilians were killed and over 100 injured by a Russian missile strike on July 14. The missiles hit the city's central square and a concert venue. Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov asked the diplomats to help restore the venue.

The visiting diplomats represented France, Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Austria, Greece, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Israel.