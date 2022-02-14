Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War, NATO
Edit post

Ambassador walks back his statement that Ukraine might concede NATO membership plans

by Oleg Sukhov February 14, 2022 1:43 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko attemds a briefing in Kyiv, on Jan. 10, 2020. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.K., said on Feb. 13 that Ukraine might contemplate the possibility of not joining NATO if this averts a further Russian invasion. The statement triggered a controversy in Ukraine.

The statement comes amid the U.S. warnings that Russia might attack Ukraine at any moment. Ukraine's commitment to not join NATO was one of the key security demands that Russia sent to the West, as it massed more than 140,000 troops near Ukraine and inside the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

When asked by BBC if Ukraine will contemplate not joining NATO, Prystaiko said: “We might, especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it.”

He mentioned, however, that Ukraine’s commitment to join NATO is stipulated by its Constitution.

“This is what is written in our Constitution, and by saying ‘might’ I go against the major document we have,” Prystaiko said. “What I’m saying here is that we are flexible and trying to find the best way out. If we have to go through some serious concessions, that’s something we might do, that’s for sure. I don’t believe we will do this, you were asking whether we contemplate the possibility.”

Oleg Nykolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, said Prystaiko’s words had been taken out of context by the media.

He said that Ukraine’s Constitution stipulates joining NATO, and no decisions can contradict the Constitution.

“The best guarantee would be Ukraine’s immediate accession to the alliance,” Nykolenko said. “But Ukraine faces threats here and now, and that’s why the search for guarantees is becoming the fundamental task.”

Following media reports about the comments, the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.K. published a statement to clarify there is no change in Ukraine's plans for NATO membership.

"People in Ukraine want to live their lives in peace and quiet, feeling safe in their country. NATO is the only way to have it in our part of the globe," Prystaiko said on Twitter.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.