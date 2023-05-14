Air Force downs 25 Russian drones, 3 missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense downed 18 Iranian-made Shahed drones, one Lancet drone, two Orlan-10, four unspecified drones, and three cruise missiles, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Some cruise missiles, however, managed to pass through, hitting civilian infrastructure in Ternopil at 5 a.m. local time, Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush reported.

Late on May 13, in Ternopil, warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire due to Russia's attack.

Two civilians were injured, according to the governor.

Earlier, explosions were heard in Kherson and Sumy oblasts.