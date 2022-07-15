45 countries join Dialogue Group on Accountability for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office will lead a group created at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in the Hague. The group will coordinate national and international initiatives for documenting crimes and achieving accountability for international crimes. “Despite Ukraine demonstrating that it can carry the burden of investigations and judicial accountability of crimes, we have to consider the scope and magnitude of these crimes, justice for victims can only be achieved together with the international community,” Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said at the conference.