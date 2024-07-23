Skip to content
Killed, injured among 3,800 convicts serving in Ukraine's military, lawmaker says

by Martin Fornusek July 23, 2024
Illustrative purposes only: A chevron reading Ukraine is seen on a serviceman uniform during a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Around 3,800 convicts have joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but some of them have already been killed or injured, a senior lawmaker told Ukrainska Pravda in a comment published on July 23.

Ukraine approved in May new legislation that allows some convicts to serve in the military.

This does not extend to those sentenced over premeditated murder, sexual violence, drug trafficking and production, or crimes against national security, among other exceptions.

"(Around) 3,800 prisoners are already in the Armed Forces. Most of them have recently completed their training," the secretary of the parliamentary national security committee, Roman Kostenko, told Ukrainska Pravda.

"Among them, there are already killed and injured," added Kostenko, who is also a decorated military veteran.

The lawmaker believes it should be possible to call up around 5,000 convicts for military service. He also suggested that citizens in pre-trial detention should be able to join the Armed Forces as well.

Justice Minister Denys Maliuska gave a much higher number of potential recruits in May, saying that as many as 20,000 convicts could be mobilized.

Special units with former prisoners will be established for assault operations and not involve other military personnel, Maliuska said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
