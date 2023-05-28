1 wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military heavily shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on May 28, the State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of the attack, a 74-year old woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the village of Kucherivka.

In the village of Petropavlivka, some 85 kilometers from the Russian border, two farm buildings with a total area of 60 square meters were also damaged by fire due to the shelling.

During the counter-offensive last fall, Ukraine liberated almost all of its occupied territories in Kharkiv Oblast, but since then the Russian military has constantly shelled the region, destroying infrastructure and injuring civilians.

