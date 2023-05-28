Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
1 wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 10:36 PM 1 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 23-24, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military heavily shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on May 28, the State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of the attack, a 74-year old woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the village of Kucherivka.

In the village of Petropavlivka, some 85 kilometers from the Russian border, two farm buildings with a total area of 60 square meters were also damaged by fire due to the shelling.

During the counter-offensive last fall, Ukraine liberated almost all of its occupied territories in Kharkiv Oblast, but since then the Russian military has constantly shelled the region, destroying infrastructure and injuring civilians.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
