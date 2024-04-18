Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukraine to produce 10 Bohdana howitzers this month

by Chris York April 18, 2024 4:40 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian-produced self-propelled 155mm howitzer 2S22 Bohdana. (Defense Ministry)
Ukraine's defense industry is on track to produce 10 Bohdana howitzers this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 18.

The Bohdana is a domestically designed and produced self-propelled artillery system mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis.

The highly mobile unit can fire NATO-standard 155 mm shells at a rate of up to five per minute.

The increasing number of Bohdanas being produced by Ukraine is part of a wider effort to ramp up domestic weapons production amid rising uncertainty surrounding military aid from the U.S.

"The share of our own production is constantly increasing," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"The state signs serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the ability to employ people, and attract investment.

"This month, our industry will produce 10 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for the first time, and more will follow in May and later."

In late December last year, Zelensky said Ukraine had tripled its domestic production of equipment and weapons in 2023 compared to the year before.

Author: Chris York
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.