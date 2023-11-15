Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Frozen war means our children, grandchildren will have to fight

by Martin Fornusek November 15, 2023 10:44 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky talking to a group of journalists from African countries on Nov. 15, 2023, Kyiv. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A frozen war would mean that future generations of Ukrainians would also have to take up arms, President Volodymyr Zelensky told African journalists on Nov. 15.

"If there is a stalemate and a frozen conflict, we have to honestly say that our children, or our grandchildren, will have to fight," Zelensky said.

"We've already lost too many people. Do we want to live like this, knowing that we will raise children who will certainly have to fight?"

The president stressed that Ukraine desires peace, but if Russia is not "put in its place," it will attack again in the future.

"The stalemate is a temporary weakness. If we want to end the war, we must end it," Zelensky said, adding that the world needs to see the aggressor bear responsibility for its actions.

As concerns about the resolve of the pro-Ukraine coalition grow, unconfirmed media reports emerged earlier claiming that the Western allies began quietly talking with Kyiv about possible peace talks with Russia, even at the price of concessions.

Washington denied the reports, with the U.S. State Department's spokesperson saying that "any negotiations... are up to Ukraine."

"We are not aware of any conversations with Ukraine about negotiations outside of the peace formula structure," Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters, referring to Zelensky's 10-point plan for an end to the war.

Zelensky's peace formula calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from illegally occupied Ukrainian lands and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, among other steps.

Not backing Ukraine is ‘disastrous for Slovak security,’ says former defense minister
One of Ukraine’s worst fears appears to have come to pass: a key ally announced a halt to military aid. Slovakia, Ukraine’s small eastern neighbor of 5.4 million people, gave generously from its Soviet-era arsenal and welcomed Ukrainian refugees after the full-scale war began. Now, a recent electi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:55 AM

Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.
10:13 AM

Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.