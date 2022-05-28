Zelensky: 'Donbas will be Ukrainian.'

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russia should not think that it will be holding the cities of Lyman or Sievierodonetsk as they will eventually return to Ukraine. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said earlier that Lyman in Donetsk Oblast is mostly under Russian control. "That's why we have to increase our defense, increase our resistance, and Donbas will be Ukrainian again. Even if Russia will bring all suffering and ruination to Donbas, we will rebuild every town, every community. There's no real alternative," Zelensky added.