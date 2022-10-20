Zelensky approves sanctions against 3,600 Russian individuals, firms, Putin's relatives

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the National Security and Defense Council sanctions against 2,507 individuals and 1,374 legal entities "who did not have the courage to speak out in defense of humanity" or who are "involved in aggression against Ukraine." Most of them are Russian citizens and companies, according to the President's Office.

The list also includes children and close relatives of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, oligarchs and their close circle, Russian propagandists, senior officials of state companies, and Russian proxies in occupied Ukrainian regions.