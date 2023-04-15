Yermak: Russia’s shelling of Kherson kills 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance





Russian troops shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, killing two women on April 15, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Earlier in the day, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that eight people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Beryslav, have been the continuous target of Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.