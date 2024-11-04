Worldwide majority supports Ukrainian victory over Russia, poll says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A majority of respondents in a global poll said they would prefer a Ukrainian victory in the war against Russia, the Economist reported on Nov. 3.

In a survey conducted jointly with the polling firm Globescan, the Economist asked 30,000 people in 29 countries and one territory, Hong Kong, whether they would rather see Russia or Ukraine win the war.

An average of 54% of those surveyed said they wanted a Ukrainian win, compared to only 20% who supported Russia. More people supported Ukraine over Russia in 25 of the 30 countries or territories polled.

Popular support for Ukraine was strong even in countries that are not traditional allies of Kyiv. Respondents in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Hong Kong were pro-Ukraine, despite their governments' neutrality or support of the Kremlin.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has positioned himself as a neutral party and mediator between Kyiv and Moscow, joining China in backing a six-point peace plan that does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity.

South Africa has claimed neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war but continued to strengthen its economic and political ties with Moscow. The country is a member of the BRICS group alongside Russia, China, and others, and even carried out joint naval drills with the two countries last year.

Public support for Ukraine's victory was strongest in the United States and South Korea.

The surveyed countries in which people were more likely to support Russia include Egypt, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam. In the same poll, respondents in all five countries said they would prefer a Donald Trump win in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Respondents were polled in July and August of 2024.