Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, World, Polls
Edit post

Worldwide majority supports Ukrainian victory over Russia, poll says

by Abbey Fenbert November 4, 2024 2:55 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: People hold banners during a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 1, 2022. (Paulo Lopes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A majority of respondents in a global poll said they would prefer a Ukrainian victory in the war against Russia, the Economist reported on Nov. 3.

In a survey conducted jointly with the polling firm Globescan, the Economist asked 30,000 people in 29 countries and one territory, Hong Kong, whether they would rather see Russia or Ukraine win the war.

An average of 54% of those surveyed said they wanted a Ukrainian win, compared to only 20% who supported Russia. More people supported Ukraine over Russia in 25 of the 30 countries or territories polled.

Popular support for Ukraine was strong even in countries that are not traditional allies of Kyiv. Respondents in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Hong Kong were pro-Ukraine, despite their governments' neutrality or support of the Kremlin.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has positioned himself as a neutral party and mediator between Kyiv and Moscow, joining China in backing a six-point peace plan that does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity.

South Africa has claimed neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war but continued to strengthen its economic and political ties with Moscow. The country is a member of the BRICS group alongside Russia, China, and others, and even carried out joint naval drills with the two countries last year.

Public support for Ukraine's victory was strongest in the United States and South Korea.

The surveyed countries in which people were more likely to support Russia include Egypt, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam. In the same poll, respondents in all five countries said they would prefer a Donald Trump win in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Respondents were polled in July and August of 2024.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine facing one of Russia’s ‘most powerful’ offensives since start of all-out war
Key developments on Nov.2-3: * Ukraine facing one of Russia’s ‘most powerful’ offensives since start of all-out war, Syrskyi says * North Korean soldiers sent to Ukrainian border equipped with standard infantry weapons, military intelligence says * Locations of Ukrainian weapons systems revealed…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:10 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.