What will the war bring in 2023? Illia Ponomarenko interviews Michael Kofman and Rob Lee

The Kyiv Independent's Illia Ponomarenko sits down with military analysts Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Studies Program at CNA, and Rob Lee, senior fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute's Eurasia Program, to discuss the current situation on the battlefields, Ukraine's planned counteroffensive and Russia's attempts to stop it, and the likely developments in Russia's war against Ukraine in 2023.

The discussion took place in Kyiv on March 5 and was co-organized with the Borderlands Foundation.

Find out more about Borderlands Foundation here: borderlands.com.ua.