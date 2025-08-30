Featured Videos
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 1

What’s it really like to live in a Ukrainian village during wartime? Masha Lavrova leaves the capital, Kyiv, and moves to a village to explore authentic Ukrainian rural life. She tries to survive for a month on a $500 budget — the average Ukrainian salary. Follow Masha’s bumpy journey to her new home in a village in Kyiv Oblast in the first episode.
Russia prepares for long war
Why Russia's war won't end yet
Russia slams Ukraine in wake of Trump-Zelensky meeting | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.