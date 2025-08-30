Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 1

What’s it really like to live in a Ukrainian village during wartime? Masha Lavrova leaves the capital, Kyiv, and moves to a village to explore authentic Ukrainian rural life. She tries to survive for a month on a $500 budget — the average Ukrainian salary. Follow Masha’s bumpy journey to her new home in a village in Kyiv Oblast in the first episode.