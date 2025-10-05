Featured Videos
Ukraine's nuclear plants at risk, Russian drones in Europe | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on the wave of unidentified drone sightings across Europe — from Denmark to France — that have sparked airport closures, military investigations, and renewed calls to shoot them down.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.