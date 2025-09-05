Featured Videos
Ukraine won't give up its land, Azov commander says
Oleksii "Leo," a Ukrainian battalion commander with the legendary Azov Brigade, discusses Russia's rapid advances in the east, Ukraine's manpower shortage, and potential scenarios for the future of the war.
Ukraine won't give up its land, Azov commander says
Russia yet to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine, expert says
Russia’s oil infrastructure under fire | Ukraine This Week
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 1
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.