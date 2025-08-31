Featured Videos
Russia’s oil infrastructure under fire | Ukraine This Week
U.S.-Ukraine peace talks, Russia’s massive missile strike on Kyiv that killed 25 civilians, and Moscow’s first reported occupation of villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Also, Ukraine’s escalating drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 1
Russia prepares for long war
Why Russia's war won't end yet
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.