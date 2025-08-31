KI short logo
Featured Videos

Russia’s oil infrastructure under fire | Ukraine This Week

U.S.-Ukraine peace talks, Russia’s massive missile strike on Kyiv that killed 25 civilians, and Moscow’s first reported occupation of villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Also, Ukraine’s escalating drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 1

Russia prepares for long war

Why Russia's war won't end yet

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks