KI short logo
KI short logoKI logo

Featured Videos

First taste of Ukrainian village life | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 2

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • V
In episode 2 of “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” host Masha Lavrova faces her first full day of village life. With a surprise letter from producer Valeriia, she’s tasked with managing household chores, exploring a local greenhouse, and starting her own little homestead.
First taste of Ukrainian village life | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 2

First taste of Ukrainian village life | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 2

Ukraine won't give up its land, Azov commander says

Ukraine won't give up its land, Azov commander says

Russia yet to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine, expert says

Russia yet to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine, expert says

Russia’s oil infrastructure under fire | Ukraine This Week

Russia’s oil infrastructure under fire | Ukraine This Week

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks