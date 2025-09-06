Featured Videos
First taste of Ukrainian village life | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 2
In episode 2 of “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” host Masha Lavrova faces her first full day of village life. With a surprise letter from producer Valeriia, she’s tasked with managing household chores, exploring a local greenhouse, and starting her own little homestead.
Ukraine won't give up its land, Azov commander says
Russia yet to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine, expert says
Russia’s oil infrastructure under fire | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.