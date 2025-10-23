Featured Videos
Exposing Russia’s indoctrination of Ukrainian children
This documentary exposes Russia’s vast system that indoctrinates Ukrainian children, using education and leisure programs in occupied territories to build Russia’s future army.
Why every call with Putin changes Trump’s Ukraine policy
Trump holds back Tomahawks | Ukraine This Week
Tomahawks could force Putin to end Ukraine war, expert says
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.