Featured Videos
China backs Russia as Trump's peace talks stall | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur looks at the two summits that took place in China and France, delivering two starkly different messages about the future of Russia’s war — and the world.
China backs Russia as Trump's peace talks stall | Ukraine This Week
First taste of Ukrainian village life | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 2
Ukraine won't give up its land, Azov commander says
Russia yet to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine, expert says
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.