The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a video creator position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today it’s a team of around 90 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



This VIDEO CREATOR blends technical capabilities with a desire to inform our YouTube audience about all things happening in Ukraine — current events, culture, history and more.



Key Responsibilities:



The main platform you’ll be creating video for is YouTube, so familiarity with the format is necessary;

Developing creative and informative content;

creative and informative content; Advanced knowledge of camera operation, composition and lighting;

Proficient in Video Editing:

Execute video editing tasks with journalistic accuracy, including: cutting footage, adding transitions, effects, graphics and enhancing visual and audio elements;

Utilize technical expertise to enhance video quality, incorporating visual effects and simple sound design as needed.

Project Execution:

Manage efficient workflows;

Coordinate several video projects simultaneously;

Work closely with show producers and head of the video department to understand project objectives and deliver content that meets creative expectations;

Time management is critical, prioritizing tasks based on project needs and deadlines.

Collaboration and Communication:

Collaborate effectively with the rest of the team to achieve a harmonious and visually appealing final product;

Communicate proactively with team members to understand project requirements and goals.

Quality Assurance:

Attention to detail;

Uphold high-quality standards throughout the editing process, conducting thorough reviews of footage, cuts, and final edits;

Ensure the consistency of the visual style and brand identity across all video content.

Requirements:



Strong command of English language (advanced);

Proven experience as a YouTuber, Videographer and/or Video Editor;

Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;

Experience with various cameras, particularly the Sony alpha and Fx series;

Able to light interviews and record clear audio;

Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;

Excellent communication, and teamwork skills;

Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;

Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;

Understanding of Ukrainian context;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:



A young, ambitious and collaborative team that will support and inspire you;

Agility, minimal bureaucracy, quick growth, quick implementation of changes to processes when needed;

Market-level salary;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.