Partnership and Fundraising Expert for Alinea International

Alinea International is one of Canada’s leading international development firms, providing management and technical expertise to developing and transitional country partners on projects that promote sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for people to improve their lives. Over the past 30 years, we have implemented over 370 projects in more than 65 countries.

Alinea International has two offices in Canada and 11 offices around the world, including an office in Ukraine. Over the almost thirteen-year of Alinea International presence in Ukraine, the team successfully implemented five international technical assistance projects.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

To address the risks of food insecurity for Ukrainian citizens, SURGe has launched the initiative Food Security (Victory Gardens) to encourage Ukrainians to take the issue of food security into their own hands, and to produce food for themselves, their families, and their communities. The RI aims to ensure that every person in Ukraine has sufficient food during the war and afterward.

SURGe Project is looking for а Partnership and Fundraising Expert , who will be responsible for building and maintenance of local partnerships to ensure food security of pilot communities and families in need, development, implementation of partnerships programs for families, reporting on results of support provided, consulting and building capacity of communities in fundraising and building partnerships.

Location: remote job position for now, with meetings in Ukraine once the security situation allows.

Reports to: SURGe Sector Lead managing relevant initiative and Team Lead of the reform initiative.

Employment type: part-time (60%), Monday-Friday.

Remuneration: fees are subject to negotiation and must not exceed established market rates.

The duration of the contract is 6 months with a possibility of extensions (subject of approval and implemented deliverables during previous deployment).

For contracting (after the job offer is made), the selected candidate is expected to be registered as a Private Entrepreneur of the 3d group (consultancy services).

Indicative duties and responsibilities (scope of work):

Build partnerships with national and international companies on provisions of the needed agricultural resources to vulnerable families, including identification of the possible partners, defining the scope of cooperation and obligations, signing Memorandums of Understanding, evaluating partnership results, and ensuring proper communication.

Manage the provision of resources for planting, growing, harvesting, and long-term storage of grown food for families according to the results of the needs assessments of the vulnerable families, including development and implementation of partnership programs for families, development of communication messages for the citizens on the achieved results.

Provide consultations and build the capacity of pilot urban and rural communities on fundraising and building partnerships, including assessment of communities’ learning needs, development of the learning curriculum and plan, and implementation of the capacity-building activities.

Maintain excellent working relations with selected vulnerable families and pilot urban and rural communities.

Contribute to the development of recommendations and tools for communities on the mechanism to distribute food within the community, based on the needs of vulnerable groups; inter-municipal food supply mechanism; mechanism of domestically produced food usage for provision of humanitarian aid.

Identify and contribute to success stories and good practices in food security.

Adhere to the principles of RBM, GBA+, and environmental sustainability in preparation of the deliverables.

As agreed with SURGe, ensure visibility of the Government of Canada support to this initiative in conferences, meetings, seminars, working groups, interaction with public authorities, non-governmental organizations, and other international technical assistance projects.

Prepare and draft other documents as requested by SURGe and GoU stakeholders, related to the Food Security initiative.

Preferred qualifications and skills:

University/Master’s degree in Business Administration, Political Science, International Relations, International Development, Social Sciences, or other relevant disciplines.

At least 3 years of working experience in international organizations and/or the advisory to the national, regional, or local government.

At least 3 years of proven experience in fundraising, development, and implementation of partnership programs.

Deep knowledge of the partners’ landscape in the agricultural area.

Deep knowledge of local self-government bodies functioning and regulations.

Understanding of agricultural process and practices, urban gardening.

Strong analytical, capacity development, and communication skills.

Fluent in Ukrainian, highly proficient in spoken and written English.

Citizen of Ukraine.

Application Instructions:

Cover letter is mandatory to be considered. Cover letters should detail how you fit the opportunity, your daily fee and current availability. Alinea International accepts electronic submissions only. Send your cover letter and CV to valeriias@alineainternational.com till indicated deadline for applications. Please, include the following in the email subject line: [Partnership and Fundraising Expert: your last name, your first name].

Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted for follow-up. We do not welcome unsolicited phone calls.

Applications received after the indicated deadline and/or without letter of interest will not be reviewed and considered.

The interview process might start before the vacancy deadline.