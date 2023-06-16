US lawmakers submit bill to purchase ATACMS for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new defense budget bill submitted to U.S. Congress allocates $80 million for the purchase of Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) for Ukraine, Policy Advisor to Helsinki Commission Paul Massaro said on June 16.

The bill instructs the defense secretary to brief Congress on the process of procurement and transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine by Dec. 31, 2023.

Politico reported on June 8 that a group of bipartisan lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to provide the long-ranged missiles to Ukraine.

The supply of missiles with a 300-kilometer reach to Kyiv has been a hotly debated topic among U.S. politicians since last year.

In July 2022, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington is not ready to provide ATACMS, fearing this move could spiral into World War III.

The White House resolve may be weakening, as Biden said in May this year that ATACMS are "still in play."

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply ATACMS missiles to Ukraine may prevent Kyiv from liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. A shortage of long-range weapons may also prolong Russia's war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Although Washington has so far refused, Kyiv received Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles with a range of over 250 kilometers from the U.K.