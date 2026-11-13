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War

US Air Force responds to suspected drone activity at military base in UK

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
F15s maneuver at RAF Lakenheath on Sept. 28, 2026 in Lakenheath, England.
F15s maneuver at RAF Lakenheath on Sept. 28, 2026 in Lakenheath, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

U.S. Air Force security personnel responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity at RAF Lakenheath, a military base in eastern England, on Nov. 13.

No injuries or damage were reported, and the incident has since been resolved, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry, as reported by the Associated Press.

The U.S. Air Force in Europe said no personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure were affected by the incident. American and British authorities are working together to establish what happened.

The origin of the suspected drones remains unknown.

RAF Lakenheath, located in Suffolk, is a British military installation operated by the U.S. Air Force. The 48th Fighter Wing, which operates F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, is located here.

The U.S. Air Force has maintained a presence at the base since 1948, as part of the longstanding military partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The base has also been the site of recent anti-war demonstrations. On Nov. 2, British police arrested 10 protesters who blocked its main entrance, demanding an end to U.S. military operations from British soil and raising concerns about the possible presence of American nuclear weapons, according to ITV News.

The United States reportedly removed its nuclear weapons from RAF Lakenheath in 2008. Neither Washington nor London has confirmed whether nuclear weapons have since returned to the base, according to The Guardian.

The incident comes amid heightened security at U.S. military installations in the U.K.

On Nov. 9, U.S. officials confirmed that enhanced security measures were in place at RAF Lakenheath and nearby RAF Mildenhall, according to The War Zone.

More than a dozen U.S. military aircraft were relocated from RAF Mildenhall following a reported security threat, while the base's alert level was raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest level in the U.S. military's security system, according to Sky News.

This is not the time unidentified drones have been reported near U.S. military installations in Britain. In November 2024, the U.S. Air Force reported drone activity near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, prompting increased security measures.

It remains unclear who was responsible for the latest suspected drone activity.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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