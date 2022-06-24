Zelensky: Compromises with Russia will be decided by national referendum.
March 21, 2022 8:42 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the decisions on issues such as security guarantees and the occupied territories of Donbas will be put up on an all-Ukrainian referendum. He added that the security guarantees that are currently being discussed involve changes in Ukraine's constitution and legislation, implying that Ukraine might be removing the NATO membership aspiration from its constitution.