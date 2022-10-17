Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: Around 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers awarded medals for bravery since Feb. 24

September 28, 2022 12:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky named the figure in a video address to students and staff of Harvard University. In his speech, Zelensky also emphasized the contributions of millions of ordinary Ukrainians to the war effort.

"These are the children who support the military: collecting money for defense, writing letters to the front and even just carrying water to boys at checkpoints. These are thousands of volunteers. These are our heroic doctors and nurses," Zelensky said.

