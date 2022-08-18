Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian intelligence: Russians prepare provocation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

August 18, 2022 11:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian troops announced an unexpected day off at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar for Aug. 19, not allowing part of the staff to enter the premises. Meanwhile, representatives of Russia's state nuclear monopoly Rosatom have left the plant, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
