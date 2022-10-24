Ukrainian intelligence: Russian conscripts to be equipped with Iranian-made helmets, body armor
October 24, 2022 5:57 pm
About 1,500 bulletproof vests and 1,500 helmets produced in Iran are already in storage in Russia, ready to be supplied to the Russian army's 3rd Motorized Rifle Division, reports Ukraine's Defence Ministry.
According to the ministry, the supply of body armor from Iran is response to a severe shortage of basic personal military equipment with which to supply hundreds of thousands of conscripts mobilized by Russia in the past month.
