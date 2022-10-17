Ukrainian intelligence: Russia starts conscripting plant workers in Donetsk Oblast

Russia's proxies conscript 200-500 steel plant workers in Donetsk Oblast, bringing the Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works to a halt, Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate reported on Sept. 21. The plant belongs to Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest man.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the proxies have also set up a military training camp for prisoners brought from Russia to fight in Ukraine near occupied Torez. As of August, Russian-controlled mercenary group Wagner Group has recruited over 1,000 Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 declared a mobilization that, according to him, will target the Russian Armed Forces' reserve personnel. Russia's plan is to draw nearly 300,000 new soldiers into the army ranks.