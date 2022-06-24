Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkrainian forces destroy two Russian ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

May 18, 2022 7:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Operational Command South said the two ammunition warehouses were located near the Piatykhatky and Stepanivka villages in Kherson Oblast. It also reported that fighting continues on the line of contact in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and continue shelling the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces with mortars and artillery.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok