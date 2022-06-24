Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
May 18, 2022 7:27 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command South said the two ammunition warehouses were located near the Piatykhatky and Stepanivka villages in Kherson Oblast. It also reported that fighting continues on the line of contact in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and continue shelling the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces with mortars and artillery.