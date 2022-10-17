Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Russians are creating a Cossack battalion out of Ukrainian POWs and forcing them to take part in a sham referendum on Donetsk Oblast's annexation to Russia. According to the report, 57 POWs have already been forced to vote in the annexation referendum. Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion in Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 29.