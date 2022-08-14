The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 14 in its intelligence update that while Russia has likely focused on moving its troops to the south over the past week, Kremlin proxies have continued to attempt renewed offensive toward the north of occupied Donetsk city in the east of the country. The ministry noted particularly heavy fighting on the village of Pisky. Russian Interfax reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that Moscow's forces have taken full control of the embattled village. Ukraine's military has not said anything yet.