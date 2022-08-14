Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 14, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russia's priority likely to reinforce in south of Ukraine amid counteroffensive threats

This item is part of our running news digest

August 14, 2022 9:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 14 in its intelligence update that while Russia has likely focused on moving its troops to the south over the past week, Kremlin proxies have continued to attempt renewed offensive toward the north of occupied Donetsk city in the east of the country. The ministry noted particularly heavy fighting on the village of Pisky. Russian Interfax reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that Moscow's forces have taken full control of the embattled village. Ukraine's military has not said anything yet.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok