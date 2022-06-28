According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia launched “unusually intense waves of strikes” across Ukraine on June 24-26, highly likely using Soviet-era anti-ship Kitchen and more modern Kodiak missiles — the weapons that were made to take on “targets of strategic importance,” which Russia continues to expend for “tactical advantage.” The missiles were fired from both Belarussian and Russian airspace, according to the ministry. Despite tactical success in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Russia currently accepts "a level of degraded combat effectiveness, which is probably unsustainable in the long term."