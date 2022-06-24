Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia halts Kuril Islands treaty talks with Japan over sanctions

March 21, 2022 7:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has withdrawn from negotiations with Japan on peace treaty and frozen joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril Islands over sanctions imposed by Tokyo, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said. The two countries have not formally ended World War II hostilities due to the standoff over the islands known in Japan as the Northern Territories and in Russia as the Kurils.

