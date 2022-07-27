Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalRussia adds 5 EU countries to ‘unfriendly’ list.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 12:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Russian government included Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia in the list of “unfriendly countries.” The document limits the number of employees of diplomatic missions of these countries that they can hire in Russia. In March 2022, a few days after the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government compiled a list of “unfriendly countries,” which included a number of European Union states, the United States, the UK, Japan and about 20 other countries.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok