Report: Damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure reaches $127 billion

Damaged and destroyed housing has the largest share of total losses – $50.5 billion, as Russia has destroyed roughly 135,800 civilian buildings in Ukraine since February, according to the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

The losses caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's roads, railways, bridges, and other critical infrastructure sites amount to $35.3 billion; business losses amount to $9.9 billion, the KSE reported.

As a result of Russia's war, at least 810 educational institutions have been destroyed and 1,639 – damaged, causing $6.95 billion worth of losses to Ukraine.

On Sept. 9, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said Ukraine would demand from Russia at least $300 billion in reparations for the damage caused by the invasion. "We want (Russia) to compensate all the losses it has caused to Ukraine," Maliuska said.