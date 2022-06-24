Popular pro-Russian blogger, politician Anatoly Shariy detained in Spain.
May 5, 2022 10:49 am
The controversial Ukrainian video blogger who has lived in exile in Europe since 2012, was detained in Spain on May 4, the Security Service of Ukraine announced. Ukrainian authorities suspect Shariy of high treason, saying he had been spreading disinformation to harm Ukraine's national security, and was paid for it by Russia. He founded a political party that won some representation in local councils but was banned under martial law in February.