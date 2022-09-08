Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 2:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Baltic States and Poland will introduce severe entry restrictions for Russian citizens with Schengen tourist visas, regardless of the country in which they were issued, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Sept. 8, as reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR. Exceptions will be made for those visiting family members, dissidents, and residence permit holders, she said. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on Russian citizens not to come to Estonia even before the restrictions enter into force. "You are not welcome here!" he said.

