Podolyak: European companies must understand that working with Russia is 'suicide' for business
This item is part of our running news digest
August 20, 2022 5:12 pm
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, made the comment in reaction to Hungarian airline Wizz Air's decision to cancel the restart of commercial flights between Moscow and Abu Dhabi. "Cynics Wizz Air decided that Ukrainians’ blood does not smell, but Russian rubles from Moscow flights smell nice. Soon they realized that supporting barbarians is not about profit, but about destroyed reputation," he wrote on Twitter.