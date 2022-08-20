Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 20, 2022

externalPodolyak: European companies must understand that working with Russia is 'suicide' for business

This item is part of our running news digest

August 20, 2022 5:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, made the comment in reaction to Hungarian airline Wizz Air's decision to cancel the restart of commercial flights between Moscow and Abu Dhabi. "Cynics Wizz Air decided that Ukrainians’ blood does not smell, but Russian rubles from Moscow flights smell nice. Soon they realized that supporting barbarians is not about profit, but about destroyed reputation," he wrote on Twitter.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok