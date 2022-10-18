Minister: Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems from US soon
October 17, 2022 6:01 pm
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov added that the U.K. and the Netherlands had also promised to provide more surface-to-air missiles. Ukraine is also in talks on acquiring Crotale air defense systems from France, he said.
