Minister: Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems from US soon

October 17, 2022 6:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov added that the U.K. and the Netherlands had also promised to provide more surface-to-air missiles. Ukraine is also in talks on acquiring Crotale air defense systems from France, he said.

