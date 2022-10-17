Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 25, 2022
In the city of Kirovsk, Leningrad Oblast, a military enlistment office was set on fire with a fuel canister attached to a window. In Kaliningrad Oblast and the republic of Mordovia, two other enlistment offices were set on fire with Molotov cocktails.

