Media: 3 more military enlistment offices set on fire in Russia amid mobilization.
September 25, 2022 11:35 pm
In the city of Kirovsk, Leningrad Oblast, a military enlistment office was set on fire with a fuel canister attached to a window. In Kaliningrad Oblast and the republic of Mordovia, two other enlistment offices were set on fire with Molotov cocktails.
