Kazakhstan has no intention of recognizing Russia's sham referendums in Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, news agency KazTAG reported on Sept. 26, citing the spokesperson of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakhstan respects other countries' "territorial integrity, sovereign equality, and peaceful coexistence."

On June 17, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would not recognize Moscow-installed proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.